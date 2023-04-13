(Photo courtesy: Misty Brown)

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Airbnb’s are becoming more popular than an overnight stay at a hotel. Experts say it’s because a large portion of them offer a unique destination experience, rather than a typical hotel bed and bath. One Missouri Airbnb is offering guests a trip back in time with an overnight stay in a renovated 1973 MCI Challenger Bus that’s decked out in 1970’s rock-n’-roll nostalgia.

The owners of this groovy, yet stationary rockstar tour bus called “The Silver Bullet,” are Misty Brown and her mom, Beverly. They say the idea for this distinct Airbnb was born after finding the 70’s era bus on social media.

“We actually found it on the Facebook Marketplace almost two years ago. We were looking at RV’s, buses, and vans — just something different we could put on the campground. When we saw that bus, it was just like, ‘oh my gosh, that’s the one.’ So we worked out a deal with the people that we bought it from and they actually drove the bus to our place from Indiana,” said Misty Brown.

Once the bus arrived, the Browns retired it and renovated the interior so that it would represent the decade when the bus was built. Inside you’ll find a record player, compete with a disco ball. There’s a queen size bed with a mirror tiled ceiling in the bedroom. The bathroom is full size, with a sink, toilet, and walk-in shower, and in the combined kitchen and living room: A full size refrigerator and a 2-burner electric cook-top. When you want to sit back and relax — there’s even a velvet couch. Step outside and you’ll find a covered porch complete with a hot tub.

“For the interior, we wanted to stick with the seventies vibe — like a seventies band on tour. So, we put together this idea board that included things we found on Pinterest, and actually we found everything we liked. We even thought of Elvis Presley when we were deciding how to do the interior,” said Brown.

The Silver Bullet bus turned Airbnb is priced at $159 per night, and sits among a campground of various other individually themed units for people to stay in, like their 1967 airstream camper.

“Our guests just love it. They get in there and it just kind of transforms them back in time. They put on a record… and a lot of them rave about the record collection and just the uniqueness of it. They’re just excited to be there because it’s just something so different. For a lot of guests, it takes them back to the seventies, and for others it’s a chance to experience something that they never got to experience before,” said Brown.

You can find the Airbnb Silver Bullet Bus, HERE.