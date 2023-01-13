KSNF/KODE — It’s “a major win for consumers”, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Several Greene County-based timeshare companies have agreed to an $800,000 settlement after more than two years of litigation.

Those companies are Vacation Consulting Services, VCS Communications, The Transfer Group, and Real Travel, all owned by Brian Scroggs of Springfield.

Scroggs agreed to pay $700,000 in restitution, along with $50,000 in civil penalties, and $50,000 to the “Missouri Practices Revolving Fund”.

Scroggs and his companies can also no longer market or sell timeshare services in the state of Missouri.

The lawsuit was originally filed in July of 2020 by then-attorney general Eric Schmitt.

Accusing the timeshare companies of failing to end or buy out customers’ timeshares or to take over maintenance payments as promised.