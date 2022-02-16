The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country.

While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Missouri.

50. Bates County

16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($18,438 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.2% ($33,338)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($31,141)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($43,278)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($42,209)

49. Lawrence County

16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($25,221 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.7% ($26,581)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($30,825)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($39,748)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,730)

48. Henry County

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($21,318 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.7% ($28,299)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($33,182)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($39,672)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($46,186)

47. Maries County

15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($29,891 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($30,670)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($34,333)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($42,031)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($46,023)

46. Madison County

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($25,536 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.5% ($30,412)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($29,346)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($39,205)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($38,462)

45. Pike County

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,214 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.6% ($27,612)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21% ($32,050)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($38,305)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($44,524)

44. Carter County

15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($22,177 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.2% ($26,952)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($27,695)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($56,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($50,739)

43. Dent County

15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($21,193 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.4% ($29,633)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($32,461)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($32,314)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($41,875)

42. Randolph County

15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($26,314 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.3% ($29,861)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($32,356)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($38,820)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($45,878)

41. Ralls County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($19,327 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49% ($32,009)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($34,449)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($39,118)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($56,944)

40. Shannon County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20% ($22,163 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.9% ($16,896)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.2% ($27,420)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($31,284)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($41,250)

39. Audrain County

14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($19,545 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.8% ($25,892)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($31,235)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($38,514)

Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($47,019)

38. Ray County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($32,188 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.1% ($35,871)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($36,311)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($47,339)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($54,575)

37. Laclede County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($21,143 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($30,487)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($34,678)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($43,944)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($50,353)

36. Barry County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($24,758 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,295)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($31,436)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($45,901)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($47,163)

35. Oregon County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($13,583 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43% ($23,462)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($26,915)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($35,729)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($45,750)

34. St. Francois County

14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($19,757 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($26,629)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($31,071)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($43,070)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($56,199)

33. Scotland County

14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($31,538 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.5% ($33,000)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($31,678)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($44,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($46,833)

32. Montgomery County

14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($29,130 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.7% ($36,625)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($32,190)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($44,706)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($42,125)

31. St. Clair County

13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($17,813 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.1% ($24,533)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($30,028)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($32,399)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($37,566)

30. DeKalb County

13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($30,945 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.1% ($34,688)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($30,666)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($42,975)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($50,987)

29. Dunklin County

13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.8% ($19,630 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.2% ($25,949)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.3% ($30,766)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($39,650)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,068)

28. Reynolds County

13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($20,604 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($28,043)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($30,424)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($34,516)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($44,091)

27. Lewis County

13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($15,375 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.9% ($34,653)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($35,493)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($45,571)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($49,464)

26. Cedar County

13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($18,359 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.2% ($27,367)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($25,656)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($31,812)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($37,610)

25. Texas County

13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($17,148 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.6% ($27,292)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($28,633)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($31,046)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,571)

24. Butler County

13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17% ($20,772 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.3% ($23,177)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($26,612)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($44,990)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($62,829)

23. Stoddard County

13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,508)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($27,875)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($43,234)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($47,651)

22. Morgan County

13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.9% ($26,397 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.1% ($26,306)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($27,197)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($40,074)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($34,375)

21. Benton County

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($22,541 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.3% ($25,259)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($27,431)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($29,868)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($46,667)

20. Dallas County

12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($27,388 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.5% ($27,033)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($33,873)

Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($41,284)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($38,926)

19. Clark County

12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($21,838 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.5% ($31,924)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($25,990)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($44,926)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($50,284)

18. Dade County

12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($19,375 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.8% ($23,665)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($29,861)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($32,383)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($38,304)

17. Pemiscot County

12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($19,784 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.3% ($26,550)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.8% ($30,263)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($46,548)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($42,862)

16. Schuyler County

12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($13,221 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.2% ($27,321)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($30,581)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($40,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($49,750)

15. Monroe County

12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($31,364 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48.4% ($32,059)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($25,931)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($39,148)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($41,875)

14. New Madrid County

12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($25,069 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.7% ($29,862)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20% ($31,893)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($43,073)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($49,653)

13. Sullivan County

11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($37,063 median earnings)

High school graduate: 50.2% ($28,125)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($31,776)

Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($40,781)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($47,976)

12. Crawford County

11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($18,929 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($28,972)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($34,173)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($39,554)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($50,139)

11. McDonald County

11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($25,833 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($31,319)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($31,800)

Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($36,444)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($52,813)

10. Mississippi County

11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.3% ($12,459 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.8% ($26,531)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($29,236)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($43,341)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,415)

9. Ozark County

11% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($16,607 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.4% ($21,365)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($28,356)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($28,529)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($34,583)

8. Douglas County

10.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($27,130 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44% ($26,999)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($30,358)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($39,792)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($48,438)

7. Iron County

10.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($12,917 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.4% ($24,494)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($29,856)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($39,625)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($47,500)

6. Wright County

10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($22,007 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.5% ($23,571)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($24,989)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($29,688)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($49,492)

5. Ripley County

10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20% ($16,300 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.3% ($21,283)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($21,605)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($37,981)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($52,277)

4. Washington County

9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($18,657 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,291)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($27,557)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($36,708)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($51,000)

3. Wayne County

9.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.8% ($16,922 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39% ($24,577)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($33,326)

Bachelor’s degree: 6% ($37,298)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($45,588)

2. Hickory County

9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($16,563 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.5% ($23,309)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($23,120)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.9%

Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($35,625)

1. Bollinger County