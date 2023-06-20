JOPLIN, Mo. — When it comes to Missourians and their love of competition — no matter how wild that competition may be — there’s a good chance you can thank the state’s motto for their drive to be the very best, because some of the craziest world records are held by none other than Missouri residents trying to “show” just how driven they are to be number one.

And when it comes to setting world records, it seems as though many Missourians feel they need to raise the bar — regardless of what that “bar” is. The website, Only In Your State, found some of the craziest world records held by Missourians.

Fastest To Bend Nails

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

It seems like there’s a world record for just about everything, including the fastest time bending nails. Missouri resident, Chad Netherland bent 10 nails in just 21.13 seconds on July 14, 2006 at The Millennium Hotel and Convention Centre in St. Louis.

Farthest Distance Survived By A Tornado

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

On March 12th, 2006, a tornado outbreak swept across mid-Missouri. Tornadoes spawned from the supercell thunderstorms that day, killed two people. Matt Suter, who was 19 at the time, could have easily been the third death of the day. One twister tore through Suter’s hometown of Fordland, just east of Springfield. When the tornado struck his home, it’s reported that he was sucked into the funnel and was then hit in the head by flying debris, rendering him unconscious. After the tornado passed, Suter woke up in a field, suffering only a minor head injury. To see how far he “flew,” a National Weather Service GPS system took a measurement — starting where Suter was picked up by the twister — and ending in a field where he woke up after the storm. The total distance: 1,307 feet, or approximately 1/4 a mile.

Most Lifts Of 220-Pound Weight With Teeth

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Missouri resident, Steve Schmidt broke this record not just once, but twice. Schmidt’s second record — lifting a 220-pound weight, 60 times in one minute — was accomplished using only his teeth. In 2013, Schmidt set his second world record at the United Methodist Church in Leslie, Missouri. His first one was set in 2010.

Most Nails Removed From Wood With Teeth

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

In 2014, that same world record holder, Steve Schmidt who was 59-years-old at the time, broke another world record — this time in Columbia, Missouri. During the time span of a minute, Schmidt — once again, using his teeth — removed more than two dozen nails (27 to be exact) from a piece of wood.

Most Phone Books Ripped Apart

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

While visiting the Branson mall in 2006, Edward Charon took on 56 phone books — ripping them clean apart from top to bottom. Each phone book consisted of 1,000 pages. Charon set a new world record by ripping all 56 phone books in just three minutes.

Longest Serving Bus Driver

The world record for longest serving school bus driver goes to Carl Fisher, who shuttled students to and from school in Pleasant Hope, Missouri for nearly 65 years (1946 to 2010). During his career of more than six decades, Fisher logged over two million miles.

Longest Distance Riding A Unicycle… Backwards

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

In 1999, Steve Gordon broke a world record by riding a unicycle backwards. Starting at Southwestern Missouri State University in Springfield, Gordon rode his unicycle backwards for a total of 68 miles.