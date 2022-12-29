ST. LOUIS – In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.

Missouri Lottery shared a list of the five winners who struck it list this year.

First big winner on Oct. 17

With a $10 million “Cash Explosion” scratcher prize, the winner purchased the ticket at Fas-Trip at 1980 Washington Crossing.

The next winner, Aug. 10

Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash, situated at 981 S. Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis, sold the second-largest winning ticket. The jackpot was $7.5 million, and the game was a lottery draw game.

April 29, a third winner

A winning scratcher from the “Millionaire Blowout” was sold at Warsaw’s Kwikstop, 1606 Commercial St. The jackpot was $5 million.

Aug. 23 brought in a fourth big winner

This winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at San Luis ZX, located at 1501 Hawkins Road, in Fenton. The winner received $5 million.

Lastly December 3 was the last big winner

Finally, another lottery ticket from the same game was purchased at QuikTrip in Kansas City, located at 1201 Westport Road. The jackpot was $4.2 million.

The Missouri Lottery has donated more than $7.5 billion to the state of Missouri and public education since its inception in 1986.

Annual lottery donations account for around 3-4 percent of the state’s revenue for public education, which is a collaborative endeavor by local, state, and federal governments.

Please keep in mind to gamble responsibly.