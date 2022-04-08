ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten.

The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about crime.

Missouri has an above-average violent crime rate, according to Safewise. They say that fewer than half of people in the state feel safe. There are more people who have personal experience with gun violence.

2022 Safest Cities in Missouri:

Cottleville Higginsville Glendale Greenwood Ballwin Savannah Battlefield Rock Hill Maryville Platte City

The safest cities on this list report less than 1.5 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Higginsville and Cottleville did not report any violent crimes. Missouri’s safest cities have lower-than-average crime rates compared to the state. O’Fallon is one of the largest cities on this list and it also has a very low crime rate.

Missourians are more worried about their safety on a daily basis. The rate jumped from 37% in 2021 to 46% in 2022. This puts the state in line with the rest of the US.