NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man.

The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.

The Chrysler then traveled into the inbound lane of traffic where it crashed into two other vehicles, one containing Dell Clark, 67, of Neck City, Mo. who died at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

King was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. There was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment on the part of any drivers involved.

Upon his release from the hospital, King will be charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, two counts of reckless aggravated assault, and driving on a revoked license.