MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager died, and another person was hurt in a rural Missouri highway crash Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Arie Van Zee, 19, of Farmington, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. A 23-year-old man driving in another car suffered moderate injuries.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 72, just east of Fredericktown. Investigators say Van Zee was heading eastbound when he crossed the center line and struck another car in the opposite lane.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties around the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash. Troop C reports 31 fatalities from crashes in 2023.