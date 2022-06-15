BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The suspect in a mass shooting threat toward the Blue Springs School District is in custody and charges are pending, the Blue Springs Police Department said.

According to police, they received a call at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a threat about “killing people – mass murdering” on Snap Chat.

The suspect is identified as a 19-year-old male Blue Springs resident. Once identified, police conducted overnight surveillance at their suspected residence before being taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Police said, the threat was general and never mentioned a school. The suspect could face charges of making a terroristic threat which is a felony.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The Blue Springs School District has decided to cancel all summer school classes and activities on Wednesday, June 15 after an unspecified mass shooting threat.

The FBI has confirmed the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and they are dangerous.

The district made a statement on a Facebook post:

“We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice. We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff and schools safe. Another update will be sent out at 7 p.m. Wednesday.”

The Independence School District and Lee’s Summit R-7 School district also closed on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Due to the threat related to the BSSD of an unspecified mass shooting, the ISD will cancel summer school and activities and closed Early Education sites for Wednesday, June 15th. No threat has been made in relation to the ISD, but we are canceling out of an abundance of caution. @DrDaleHerl – Superintendent of Independence School District

Safety and security are top priorities in LSR7. As a proactive safety measure, all summer camps, student activities and summer school programming are cancelled tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15. This evening the Blue Springs School District notified its school community that it is canceling all school activities on Wednesday after receiving information from the Blue Springs Police Department of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting. We have received no information that suggests this possible threat has a connection to our district but are also cancelling all student activities in an abundance of caution while we stay in close communication with our law enforcement partners. Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

Grain Valley Schools and the Fort Osage and Odessa School Districts joined the other districts in closing summer programs on Wednesday due to the threat.

At this time, our district has received NO information that suggests this possible threat has a connection to Grain Valley. However, in an abundance of caution and for the safety of our entire school community, we are canceling all summer school, Valley Kids, and any camps or student activities for Wednesday, June 15. Grain Valley Schools

At this time, the Fort Osage School District has received NO information that suggests this possible threat has a connection to our district. However, in an abundance of caution and for the safety of our entire school community, Fort Osage School District will also cancel all summer school, Fort Discovery, and any camps or student activities for Wednesday, June 15. Fort Osage School District

While there has not been a threat specific to Odessa schools, in an abundance of caution, Summer School and all activities are cancelled for today 6/15/22. Odessa R-VII School District

All Summer School and Summer Activities are cancelled for today June 15, 2022. We will release more information as we have it. Sorry for the late notice as we know this is always an inconvenience to our families, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Thank you. Oak Grove R-VI School District

Please see email with further information regarding all LJC6 activities and summer school sessions being cancelled for today. Lone Jack Elementary

Out of an abundance of caution to a threat at a neighboring school district, HMC-1 has canceled summer school classes and all sports activities for today, Wednesday, June 15. Hickman Mills C-1 School District

The Shawnee Mission School District Pleasant Hill R-III School District, Liberty School District and Center School District announced they would continue summer operations but will work to increase police presence at their schools.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more details come along.