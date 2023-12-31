MISSOURI — If your goal is to own your own business in 2024, the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has some advice.

The first thing you need to do is talk to an expert. Someone like an accountant or attorney can help with things you’ll need to know before you begin.

Next, you’ll have to create a business entity. This means filing documents with state agencies, like the Secretary of State’s Office.

You’ll also want to find out about tax rules.

You can find more information on their website, here.