ST. LOUIS – As families plan out some of their final summer vacations, St. Louis could be among the top choices for lodging, at least when it comes to options outside of traditional hotels.

St. Louis takes the title as the most-desired Airbnb destination in Missouri, according to a new study from IPX 1031. The organization, which offers qualified intermediary services, used data to track Airbnb trends around all 50 U.S. states.

Research teams with IPX 1031 analyzed data from more than 2,000 cities, towns and locations across the country from May 2021 through May 2022 and reviewed the most popular Google search terms related to Airbnb rentals.

St. Louis was named the most-desired AirBnb destination in Missouri, followed by Kansas City at second and Lake Ozark at third. The study also found that the most-desired amenity for an Airbnb rental in Missouri is a quality home office.

Data shows for most states, Americans are mostly interested in renting an AirBnb in their state’s major city, whether that be for weekend trip, a concert, or maybe to just enjoy the nightlife.