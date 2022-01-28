ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Chesterfield police say a man faces state and federal charges after his arrest earlier this week for allegedly driving out of state to bring a juvenile girl to his St. Louis County home where he’s accused of multiple sex crimes.

Police said Friday that they have been advised not to disclose the location of Low’s home. Authorities said he was arrested Wednesday when an officer and FBI agent came to his home and found him and the juvenile, who they say he picked up on January 23.

Low faces counts of Statutory Rape, Statutory Sodomy and Child Molestation in St. Louis Count Court. Court documents say the girl is under the age of 16 and from the midwest. Court records say she came into contact with Low through an online chat service. A news release from Chesterfield police says he’s been charged at the federal level with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor, Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.