KSNF/KODE — The new year will bring a new legislative session in Washington D.C. This week. It will also be a new look house of representatives.

One of the new faces will be in Missouri’s seventh district as Eric Burlison replaces Billy Long.

The Springfield native will represent a good portion of Southwest Missouri, including Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties.

Burlison will be sworn in as an official congressman on January third in Washington D.C.

We recently had the chance to interview the congressman via zoom, and get his thoughts about what he wants to tackle first when the new session starts.

“The first thing that needs to happen is a lot of oversight. So, this federal government under Joe Biden has been kept really without any kind of oversight whatsoever. And so there have been a lot of abuses of power and I think that you’ll see this new congress, that’s coming in, is going to be a good check on all of those abuses of power,” said Rep. Elect Eric Burlison, (R) Missouri.

As well as being sworn in on January third, the new legislative session also begins that day.

Congressman Burlison says he plans to fly back home every week to see his family and his constituents.