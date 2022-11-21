ST. LOUIS — Spire is expanding the eligibility requirements for its DollarHelp program and increasing it’s total annual amount to help customers this winter amid inflation and rising costs.

Customers with household incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL) can qualify for the energy assistance starting Monday, November 21st. For Missouri customers, this used to only include customers at or below 200% of that level.

Spire is pumping an additional $100,000 into the program’s support and raising the maximum total annual DollarHelp pledge amount from $700 to $1,000.

Those struggling with their gas bills can contact Spire’s assistance team through their website here. If you wish to make a gift to DollarHelp and assist another customer you can do so through this link.