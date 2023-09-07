KSNF/KODE — A technology upgrade is playing a big role in a new gas meter project in southwest Missouri.

Spire Energy is replacing old mechanical gas meters with an ultrasonic version. There are fewer moving parts to break, and readings will be more accurate in gauging gas usage. Safety is also a big factor in the switch.

“It also monitors the pressure of the gas and the internal and external temperature of the gas. And the meter has a valve on the outlet of the meter. And if it senses a safety condition, it will automatically shut off,” said Jim Rieske, Spire Dir. of Measurement.

Customers with mechanical meters inside the home will top the list for replacement, but the company expects to install the ultrasonic model for all customers in the coming weeks.