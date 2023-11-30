JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with Spire Energy are increasing their efforts to help customers on limited incomes.

The company has increased its customer assistance funding in the state of Missouri by $500,000. This money will be added to the more than $33 million already being used from federal and state assistance funding.

Spire representatives say their “Payment Partner Program” will benefit greatly from this, providing monthly bill credits for customers and matching payments towards past-due amounts for those who qualify.

“It is really important that we are able to support our community and make sure we are able to give in that way so that people can manage their expenses. So it’s really important programs like this stay funded and I’m really excited that we are able to contribute additional funding to it,” said Vernita Rodgers, Spire Energy Community and Agency Manager.

Spire officials encourage customers to reach out to their local branch representatives to see what benefits may be available for them.