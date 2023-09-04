JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man will help drive the discussion at the state level about the role of pharmacists and keeping patients healthy.

Koby Prater is now serving as the President of the Missouri Pharmacy Association. He’s a pharmacist and owns pharmacies in Seneca and Sarcoxie.

In a statement, he said, “It is a blessing and honor to have the opportunity to represent the entire pharmacy profession. It has been my goal for a long time to make a difference for both the community and those working in the pharmacy industry. ‘MPA’ is a great platform to do meaningful work to reach those goals.”