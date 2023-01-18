SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The 2022-2023 deer season has come to a close. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports a preliminary total deer harvest of 299,721 for the season.

The counties with the most deer harvested were Franklin with 6,471 and Callaway with 5,438.

Here are the totals harvested in southwest Missouri counties:

Vernon – 3,427

Newton – 2,954

Jasper – 2,744

Barry – 2,428

Lawrence – 2,371

Barton – 2,093

McDonald – 1,961

MDC reports 140,736 deer were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks, and 131,956 were does. You can see the full report here.

The MDC is still in the process of testing for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer samples it has collected and no final report has been released yet. Samples from Barton County have tested positive.

Barton, Vernon, Barry, and McDonald Counties are in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, areas where special regulations apply and monitor deer for the fatal disease.

The CDC strongly recommends that all deer be tested for the disease and any animal that tests positive for CWD not be consumed.