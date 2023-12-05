KSNF/KODE — The best education for Southwest Missouri kids now and into the future – that’s the goal of a high-level meeting today.

“Because it’s a political year, we’re electing our next governor. And so you need to be aware of who is not for public education and who is okay with public education,” said Mo. Rep. Ann Kelley, R.

Picking the next generation of state leaders is just one issue in a meeting with more than three dozen school district leaders from Southwest Missouri.

State Reps. Ann Kelley, Lane Roberts, and State Senator Jill Carter spoke at the forum at the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence, hitting topics like teacher retention.

“How do you recruit and retain good teachers? It’s kind of sad to me that those professionals that I would call the loftiest and most noble professions, the ones where you don’t get paid a lot but do really good things for the world. It used to be that folks would flock to those jobs,” said Mo Rep. Lane Roberts, R.

The forum included superintendents from Joplin, Seneca, and Webb City, asking questions about assessment tests and state funding for education.

“So in the last four years, there’s really not been an increase to the call to the formula. So schools, including ourselves, have been living off that same number since 2020. And without those new dollars coming in, things have become more expensive. We want to raise teacher salaries to be more competitive,” said Dr. Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

They also discussed families who want a student to move to a new school district without a change of address.

“So open enrollment, I think will come up again, the idea of being able to move from one public school to another without physically moving,” said Scott Cook, Mt. Vernon R-5 Supt.

The 2025 state budget was a big focus for discussion – and how much money will go to educating Missouri kids.