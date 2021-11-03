SONIC Drive-In Hard Seltzer is now sold at Missouri retailers

ST. LOUIS – Fast-food restaurant SONIC Drive-In has brought its hard seltzer to Missouri.
The hard seltzers are inspired by SONIC Drive-In’s signature flavors.
SONIC Hard Seltzer will move into six new markets: Texas Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona. Consumers could previously only purchase the hard seltzer in Oklahoma.
The drink is available in a citrus variety pack and a tropical variety pack. The Citrus Variety Pack includes Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, CLassic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry. The Tropical Variety Pack includes Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple. Each drink is 100 calories and one gram of sugar, gluten-free, and 5% ABV.
The drinks can not be purchased at SONIC Drive-In locations.
Click here to find a retailer near you.