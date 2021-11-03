SONIC Drive-In Hard Seltzer is now sold at Missouri retailers

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta where it’s parent company, Inspire Brands is headquartered. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the changes are part of Sonic’s integration into Inspire, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

ST. LOUIS – Fast-food restaurant SONIC Drive-In has brought its hard seltzer to Missouri.

The hard seltzers are inspired by SONIC Drive-In’s signature flavors.

SONIC Hard Seltzer will move into six new markets: Texas Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona. Consumers could previously only purchase the hard seltzer in Oklahoma.

The drink is available in a citrus variety pack and a tropical variety pack. The Citrus Variety Pack includes Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, CLassic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry. The Tropical Variety Pack includes Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple. Each drink is 100 calories and one gram of sugar, gluten-free, and 5% ABV.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus.

The drinks can not be purchased at SONIC Drive-In locations.

Click here to find a retailer near you.