Sonic boom from Boeing test flight heard across Illinois and Missouri

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The military and Boeing both confirm the testing of a new F15 EX Strike Eagle created a sonic boom earlier today. There were reports of shaking in central Illinois but also in the Branson, Mo. area. At times, sonic booms could be heard for hundreds of miles away.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IMEA) says it was made aware of the noise and immediately started investigating. It too confirms that the F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected creating a sonic boom.

The IMEA says when the aircraft broke the sound barrier the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

The aircraft can easily break the sound barrier. Boeing has confirmed several test flights in the last few months.

In September, there was a sonic boom reported in the Springfield area due to a test flight.

Chatham Police just posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.

Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported that they heard the boom.

Officers said they have not yet to find out the source of this event.

They are advising people not to call the emergency services about this as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.