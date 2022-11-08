KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.

Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m.

Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me State, Missouri Lottery players won a combined $3.2 million in Powerball prizes, including two $1 million winning tickets, a $100,000 winner and six tickets worth $50,000 each, including one sold at the Whistle Stop off Highway 40 in Odessa, Missouri.

The two $1-million winning tickets were sold at the same general store in Rosebud, Missouri.

The winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the Powerball number was 10. Players have exactly 180 days from the drawing – until May 6, in this case – to claim their prizes.