KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3.

Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.

Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram account to his 77 million followers educating them that “On November 8, voters in 5 states can end cannabis prohibition.”

Along with the Show-Me State, voters in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota, and South Dakota will decide if cannabis should be legalized.

The District of Columbia and 19 other states have already legalized marijuana.

Snoop Dogg is an outspoken proponent of marijuana. He unveiled a line of cannabis called Leafs by Snoop in 2015. He also partnered with TSUMo Snacks earlier this year on a cannabis-infused edible called Snazzie Os.

The rapper also made headlines in June when he gave his full-time personal blunt roller a raise because of rising inflation.

Snoop supports the decision to legalize marijuana. There are many Missourians who agree with him but argue Amendment is not the right way to do it. Some say they don’t believe the issue should be part of the state constitution and have other issues with the proposal.

If passed on Nov. 8, medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities, and manufacturing licensees would first be given the chance to apply for a comprehensive license to sell both medical and recreational marijuana; after that, a lottery system would be used for an additional 144 micro-licenses.

The referendum would allow those 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of marijuana and have up to six flowering plants, six clones, and six seedlings. It also would expunge non-violent offenses.

If Amendment 3 passes, Missourians could legally buy recreational marijuana as soon as February 2023, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.