PRINCETON, Mo. — The world’s largest pork processor will soon close dozens of hog farms across northern Missouri.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice filed with the state, Smithfield Foods will close 35 hog farms in Putnam County and Mercer County later this fall.

The company is slated to close 13 sites in Newtown, 12 in Lucerne and 10 in Princeton, Missouri, on Oct. 8. Approximately 92 employees are expected to be laid off as a result of the closure, according to the WARN notice.

News of the closure comes just a few days after Tyson Foods announced plans to close four chicken processing plants in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri.