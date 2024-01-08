JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Representatives of a southwest Missouri group fighting to stop the land application of agricultural byproducts make a special trip to Jefferson City today (Monday).

Representatives of the group “Stop Land Use Damaging Our Ground and Environment,” or “SLUDGE,” spoke to the House “Conservation and Natural Resources” Committee this afternoon.

That committee is responsible for working on two bills dealing with the land application of agricultural byproducts, like wastewater from food processing plants.

One of those is House Bill 19-56, authored by State Representative Dirk Deaton from McDonald County.

Members of SLUDGE told the committee the smell associated with the byproduct is overwhelming, and that they have concerns.

“It is rancid. When I tell it’s an odor, that is an understatement. I’m an ICU nurse. I worked in New York, I worked in California for a good deal of time at the height of the COVID pandemic before it became prevalent in Joplin, MO, where I was working. I have smelled my fair share of deceased bodies, unfortunately. This smell, ten times worse,” said Valerie Steele, SLUDGE Committee.

“The intent of this legislation is to make sure that we don’t go back to the wild, wild west, where you can just have indiscriminate application, no minimum regulatory framework, which I don’t believe any other state has anything like that,” said State Representative Dirk Deaton, (R) District 159.

Representative Deaton’s bill would still have to be passed by the House “Conservation and Natural Resources” Committee before being voted on by the full house and then sent for Senate approval.

There’s no time frame for that at this point.