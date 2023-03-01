ST. LOUIS — If you’re considering retirement in the near future, a suburb in St. Louis County might be the place for you.

World Atlas, an educational geography website, recently released a list revealing the “best small towns to retire in Missouri.” The report recognizes many ideal destinations in the Show Me State, including six St. Louis suburbs.

“There are an abundance of opportunities to retire on any budget, whether you buy or rent, in Missouri’s many small towns, which are the soul of the ‘Show Me State.’ said World Atlas. “You will be surrounded by rich nature, history, and architecture, with many sports teams to cheer on with your family or retired friends. The small towns prevail in southern hospitality, midwestern charm, and scenic views, with continued adventures for all tastes during the golden years.”

World Atlas recognized the following six St. Louis suburbs:

Creve Coeur

Ferguson

Jennings

Overland

Town & Country

Warson Woods

One of the biggest factors in this list was affordability of senior living. Some of the suburbs had at least a cost-of-living standard for retiree at least 12% below the national average.

Senior-friendly environments were also a factor in the rankings. Five of the suburbs had seniors represent at least 10% of its population. Town & Country had the largest such rate at nearly 30%.

World Atlas also recognized Carthage, Mexico and Sedalia, Missouri in its latest list.

The website adds that St. Louis was listed among the “best places to retire under $400,000” by U.S. News and World Report.