KSNF/KODE — It’s the first sneak peek of Silver Dollar City’s newest ride – a debut worth tens of millions of dollars.

The amusement park has invested 30 million dollars in the indoor roller coaster that replaces “Fire in the Hole.”

That’s the most the park has ever spent on a single ride.

The new coaster is called the “Fire in the Hole Indoor Family Roller Coaster” — and is 15 hundred feet long and five stories high.

It features 14 show scenes and is billed as the largest indoor roller coaster in the Heartland.

The original “Fire in the Hole” opened in 1972.

Silver Dollar City announced earlier this year that the 2023 season would be its last.

We’ll have more on the new ride tonight at six and on FourStatesHomepage.com.