ST. LOUIS — Multiple dogs, including some puppies, have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire.

The blaze developed at a vacant home in the 2000 block of Angelica Street. Investigators with the St. Louis Fire Department say two dogs and a litter of puppies were inside the building when the fire began.

Fire crews helped rescue and revive just one dog, sharing video of the response via Twitter. That dog is being treated for injuries at a local humane society.

It’s unclear when or how the fire began. However, the St. Louis Fire Department tells FOX 2 that the dogs belonged to someone at a next-door neighbor, who was using a vacant house to shelter the dogs.

The St. Louis Fire Department is handling the investigation into the deadly fire. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.