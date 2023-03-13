HERMANN, Mo. – Two police officers were shot Sunday night, and a suspect is believed to held inside a home.

Broken glass and gunshots were heard coming from a second floor window. “Come out with your hands up and nothing will happen to you,” could be heard over a bullhorn.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man named Kenneth Simpson shot two Hermann police officers. Troopers and other authorities have been outside the homes located on Market just off 11th asking Simpson to surrender for the past four hours.

35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson is about 5’10 and around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and red hair. Simpson was driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s on Market Street. The circumstances of the shooting are not being released, other than the suspect shot two Hermann police officers.

It’s unclear if Simpson was in the jeep, but he took off from the Casey’s on Market Street and took off in an unknown direction. Just after midnight, police had a home surrounded on East 11th and Market.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.