BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has released more information on Wednesday’s derailment involving their steam train.

The theme park stated when three of the four train cars on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train Derailed, it was carrying approximately 160 guests. The maximum capacity is 250 passengers.

On-park EMS, and later Stone County first responders were able to get to the scene quickly to triage and assist injured passengers. At least six were transported to a local hospital for additional care.

Now on Thursday, SDC said five of the six sent to the hospital have since been released, as well as an injured employee. No life threatening injuries were reported.

The theme park added, they are working with guests to offer support and continue to assist the State Fire Marshall’s office in the investigation.