JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 5,000 students across Missouri attended the 2023 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state archery tournament last week at the Branson Convention Center.

The tournament featured 3,632 archers in a bullseye competition along with 1,616 archers in a 3D tournament. Archers ranking in the top 10 for their division will be eligible to move on to the Eastern or Western National Archery tournaments in Utah and Kentucky.

“The turnout for MoNASP was fantastic as the program has grown in recent years,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “We’re happy to see so many students excelling at the sport and seeing their confidence grow in their archery skills and in their schooling.”

Southwest Missouri Bullseye Tournament Top Scores:

Sarcoxie High School – Score 3398

Carl Junction Junior High – Score 3268

Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 3264

Madison Caruthers, Lamar High – Score 293

Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 291

Adara Allison, Carl Junction Junior High School – Score 286

August Thornton, MO Lawrence Home School – Score 280

Southwest Missouri 3D Tournament Top Scores:

Sarcoxie High School – Score 1720

Lamar High School – Score 1703

Carl Junction Junior High – Score 1642

Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 1633

Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 1515

Kase Overstreet, Lamar High School – Score 293

Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School – Score 298

Jasmine Sargent, Carl Junction High School – Score 291

Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School – Score 290

Matthew Ventrano, Sarcoxie Middle School – Score 283

Roman Oberley, Carl Junction Intermediate – Score 266

For a complete list of top scores follow this link here.

The state tournament was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF). MoNASP is coordinated through MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state.