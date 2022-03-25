ST. LOUIS — One year after Missouri became the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases, the Missouri Municipal League says more than 60 communities are taking the next step, putting use tax questions on next month’s municipal ballot. In St. Louis County alone there are 25 cities, from Chesterfield to Florissant, asking voters for approval.

The tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.

Florissant officials say approval could mean $2.9 million annually that funds public safety, public health, public works and parks, just as the local sales tax does currently.

Sales tax revenue funds similar needs in Chesterfield, which collects no property tax, and currently only gets half of the sales tax money it sends to the St. Louis County pool. While estimates of what passage could mean for the west St. Louis County city range from $800,000 to near $2 million, the city says all revenue raised through this use tax would stay in Chesterfield.

Tax collection would not begin until 2023, leaving communities to wait for answers to several unknowns, according to Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel.

See how much every Missouri city collected through use taxes in 2021.

“What we don’t know, is what portion of those online sales are from vendors which have a Missouri or local nexus and would therefore already be paying sales tax. If the use tax passes, we hope that it retards the revenue loss. We’ve lost more than $2.25 million in total revenues since 2014. It is not expected to generate new revenues as much as it will slow and perhaps replace revenues already lost,” Geisel said in an email.

Geisel noted that the legislation that passed in the General Assembly last year to allow municipalities to put the question on the ballot negotiated a fifty percent reduction in what cities and towns can charge video providers for using public rights of way. In Chesterfield, Geisel says that will mean a loss of up to $600,000 annually.

According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:

Ashland, Ballwin, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Bellerive Acres, Belton, Billings, Cameron, Cassville, Centertown, Centerview, Chesterfield, Columbia, Cottleville, Crystal City, Dardenne Prairie, De Soto, Dellwood, Ellisville, Eminence, Eureka, Exeter, Fairview, Fenton, Ferrelview, Festus, Florissant, Four Seasons, Glen Echo Park, Grantwood Village, Hanley Hills, Herculaneum, Henrietta, Innsbrook, Ironton, Jasper, Jennings, Kinloch, Lakeshire, Lone Jack, Manchester, Marshfield, Monett, Moscow Mills, Mountain Grove, Northwoods, Oakland, Overland, Pasadena Park, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Scott City, Shrewsbury, St. Charles, St. Peters, Tipton, Town & Country, Troy, Twin Oaks, Unionville, Versailles, Webster Groves, Wellston, Wilbur Park, & Winchester.