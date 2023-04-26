ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla woman is in Phelps County Jail after the drowning death of a two-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Emily K. Buell has been charged with one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one felony count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies responded to a call on April 24 about a child who had fallen into a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Cedar Grove Lane. The two-year-old was taken to Phelps Health, but died at the hospital.

Buell is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.