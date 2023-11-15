From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, this family-owned bakery has your sweet tooth fix

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics say there’s just no substitute.

The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little-known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.”

The third-generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.

Saint Louis-based, Missouri Baking Company is a traditional bakery offering Italian sweets & other European desserts. Built in 1924, the bakery has satisfied the sweet tooth of several generations of Missourians.

The top-selling desserts from this “hidden gem” of a bakery include their famous gooey butter cake, the cream horn, and the New York cheesecake. Their wide selection of desserts are freshly made on-site with secret recipes that the owners, Mimi Lordo and Chris Gambero say make their sweets some of the best you’ll ever taste.

On Yelp (the popular business review website), Missouri Baking Company has a total of 266 reviews (182 of which are 5-star reviews). Yelp reviewers give the bakery an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Approximately 11% of all reviews on the website were negative in nature.

The bakery’s business listing on Google has nearly 1,100 reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Thanks to those who’ve tasted their sweet treats, Missouri Baking Company has a large majority of positive reviews on both websites:

Meg D. (Saint Louis, MO) — “A must-stop bakery when you’re in STL.“

Lexi M. (Saint Louis, MO) — “They always have the best pastries along with the most delicious bread. It’s best to get there early to make sure they have everything you want because they run out fast.“

Carl S. (Nashville, NC) — “Absolute best Italian bakery in the country.“

Courtney C. (Chicago, IL) — “Seriously, one of the greatest muffins I have ever had… the cookies were great… the cannoli were fabulous. I will definitely return!“

Tamara M. (Los Angeles, CA) — “Best cannoli’s ever! And, of course, the gooey butter cake is also amazing!“

Art C. (Houston, TX) — “Best bakery in the country.“

For more information on Missouri Baking Company, you’ll find it HERE, including their location and store hours.