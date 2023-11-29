(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In 2023, intensifying extreme disasters took a devastating toll on people in the U.S. who turned to the American Red Cross for help coping with a record number of billion-dollar disasters.

So far this year, an all-time high of 25 one-billion-dollar disasters ravaged communities across the country. Disasters such as the wildfires in Hawaii and California and hurricane Idalia in Florida saw local Red Cross volunteers step up to deploy to these areas to provide much needed support.

In addition, families sweltered in the nation’s hottest summer on record. And back-to-back disasters led to a series of blood drive cancellations, which further strained the national Red Cross blood supply that was already dwindling from summer travel and back-to-school activities.

Locally, disasters in Missouri the Red Cross responded to this year include significant flash flooding in Bollinger County and surrounding areas, a tornado in Baring, in Knox County, a tornado in Linn County; severe storms in Greater St. Louis and southwest Missouri.

“Growing extreme disasters are causing more humanitarian needs for families in Southern Missouri and across the country. This holiday season, please remember those who need support in the face of emergencies — and join us to provide care and comfort by making a financial donation,” said Stacy Burks, Executive Director, Red Cross of Southern Missouri.

