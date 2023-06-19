Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Missouri using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
American Eel
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Meramec River
– Record set by Steven Buerk in 1993
Bighead Carp
– Weight: 80 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake of the ozarks
– Record set by Kyle Schneider in 2004
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 56 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lock Loma Lake
– Record set by Dr. W. J. Long in 1976
Black Buffalo
– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Lake Wappapello
– Record set by Marty R. Yount in 1989
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Binder Lake
– Record set by Ron Miller in 1977
Black Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by Ray Babcock in 1967
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 130 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Greg Bernal in 2010
Blue Sucker
– Weight: 9 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Missouri River
– Record set by Randy Christian in 1997
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Private Pond Bevier
– Record set by Robert Giovanini in 1963
Bowfin
– Weight: 19 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Duck Creek
– Record set by Clois Coomer in 1963
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Lock Loma Lake
– Record set by Greg Clanahan in 1990
Brown Trout
– Weight: 26 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals Lake
– Record set by Rob Caudel in 1997
Carp
– Weight: 50 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Rothwell Park Lake
– Record set by Russell Tarr in 1996
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Clearwater Dam Spillway
– Record set by George Burlbaw in 1974
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 34 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Lake Jacomo
– Record set by Gerald Siebenmorgen in 1976
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 77 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Montrose Lake
– Record set by Scott L Brown in 2003
Flier Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by Anthony Sifford in 1991
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 40 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake of the Ozarks
– Record set by Ronald P. Wagner in 1996
Gizzard Shad
– Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Truman Lake
– Record set by Johnny L. Ash in 2001
Golden Redhorse
– Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Meramec River
– Record set by Mike Jackson in 1995
Goldeye
– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Lake of the Ozarks
– Record set by Rachel A. Davis in 2012
Grass Carp
– Weight: 69 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Crowder S P
– Record set by Jim Shull in 2002
Grass Pickerel
– Weight: 1 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Old River (farm pond)
– Record set by Will Dougherty in 2005
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Stockton Lake
– Record set by Paul Dilley in 1971
Hybrid Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by James Closson in 1997
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 13 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals Lake
– Record set by Marvin Bushong in 1961
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 27 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals Lake
– Record set by Dale Davis in 1999
Muskellunge
– Weight: 41 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Lake of the Ozarks
– Record set by Gene Snelling in 1981
Northern Pike
– Weight: 18 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Stockton Lake
– Record set by Gene Moore in 1975
Paddlefish
– Weight: 139 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Table Rock Lake
– Record set by George W. Russell in 2002
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 18 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Roaring River
– Record set by Jason Harper in 2004
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Whetstone Creek
– Record set by Glenda Gollaher in 1988
River Redhorse
– Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Meramec River
– Record set by Joe N. Tousignant in 1995
Rock Bass
– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Big Piney River
– Record set by William J. Rod in 1968
Sauger
– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Osage River
– Record set by John Hennessy in 1994
Shorthead Redhorse
– Weight: 2 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Truman Lake
– Record set by Gerald W. Wright in 2009
Shovelnose Sturgeon
– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Des Moines River
– Record set by James M. Dockery in 2001
Silver Redhorse
– Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Sac River
– Record set by Teresa Meadors in 2000
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Stockton Lake
– Record set by Kevin S. Clingan in 1994
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 36 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Lake of the Ozarks
– Record set by Allen A. Schweiss in 1986
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 7 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Table Rock Lake
– Record set by Gene Arnaud in 1966
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 6 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Boeuf Creek
– Record set by Brent Meyer in 2005
Striped Bass
– Weight: 60 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals Lake
– Record set by James B. Cunningham in 2011
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 22 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Stockton Lake
– Record set by Ned Posenki in 1986
Walleye
– Weight: 21 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals Lake
– Record set by Gerry Partlow in 1988
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by Tony Fincher in 1984
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Table Rock Lake
– Record set by Scott Flood in 2002
White Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by Samuel H. Barbee in 2000
White Sucker
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake Taneycomo
– Record set by James Baker Jr. in 1990
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 5 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by J.D. Hall in 1986
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 11 oz
– Location: Bull Shoals
– Record set by Vince G. Elfrink in 2009