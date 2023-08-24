(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Online scams cost Americans a record $10.3 billion in 2022 — and that number is only increasing, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. Up 277% since 2018, reported internet scams in the last five years have cost those in the U.S. $2.7 billion.

The United States led the world with 466,501 online victims in 2022. The United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Australia round out the top five.

The website, Social Catfish (specializing in online consumer safety through proprietary technology) recently released their most recent study on the current “State of Internet Scams.”

The study’s goal, they say, is to offer a comprehensive and real time overview to equip people with the knowledge necessary to avoid becoming the next victim of an online scam.

Whether it’s investment, online shopping, internet dating, or the many other types of scams that are out there, the victims often lose their life savings or worse. Analysts found that a mere 4.2% of lost monetary assets were recovered last year.

States With The Most Online Scams (2022)

The following table is organized by the total amount of money each state lost from online scams in 2022 (including Washington D.C.). To help identify how each of the Four States ranks — Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas are highlighted and underlined.

STATE MONEY LOST VICTIMS AVERAGE LOSS PER VICTIM 1. California $2,012,806,866 80,766 $24,921 2. Florida $844,972,494 42,792 $19,746 3. New York $777,099,358 25,112 $30,945 4. Texas $763,140,903 38,661 $19,739 5. Georgia $322,638,566 13,415 $24,050 6. New Jersey $284,590,029 11,793 $24,132 7. Illinois $266,742,489 14,786 $18,040 8. Pennsylvania $250,903,241 14,714 $17,052 9. Alabama $247,930,058 4,893 $50,670 10. Arizona $241,191,959 12,112 $19,913 11. Washington $240,923,860 12,432 $19,379 12. Massachusetts $226,202,504 7,805 $28,981 13. Maryland $217,880,447 11,644 $18,711 14. Virginia $205,462,224 11,882 $17,291 15. Ohio $180,091,279 13,659 $13,184 16. Colorado $178,389,862 11,683 $15,269 17. Michigan $177,865,280 13,566 $13,111 18. North Carolina $175,454,536 10,554 $16,624 19. Nevada $127,315,394 9,090 $14,006 20. Missouri $118,365,728 7,560 $15,656 21. Tennessee $113,713,897 7,161 $15,879 22. Oregon $109,917,253 5,516 $19,926 23. Wisconsin $108,909,445 7,863 $13,850 24. Minnesota $103,771,677 5,845 $17,753 25. South Carolina $100,256,530 7,861 $12,753 26. Connecticut $99,937,935 4,683 $21,340 27. Utah $98,840,388 4,325 $22,853 28. Indiana $73,678,120 11,682 $6,306 29. Oklahoma $66,517,159 4,148 $16,035 30. Kansas $58,149,297 2,399 $24,238 31. Kentucky $57,045,801 4,256 $13,403 32. Louisiana $55,696,565 4,335 $12,848 33. South Dakota $48,072,730 1,691 $28,428 34. Arkansas $46,230,114 2,887 $16,013 35. Iowa $42,806,846 2,959 $14,466 36. Delaware $40,980,800 2,327 $17,611 37. Idaho $40,323,594 2,001 $20,151 38. Hawaii $35,776,983 1,703 $21,008 39. D.C. $33,668,057 2,460 $13,686 40. New Mexico $32,941,959 2,589 $12,723 41. New Hampshire $29,322,824 1,416 $20,708 42. Nebraska $28,659,814 1,957 $14,644 43. Mississippi $28,213,583 2,043 $13,809 44. Montana $22,252,737 1,170 $19,019 45. Rhode Island $21,827,037 1,119 $19,505 46. Maine $21,403,477 1,435 $14,915 47. West Virginia $18,200,401 1,846 $9,859 48. Wyoming $17,980,141 863 $20,834 49. Alaska $16,826,999 1,539 $10,933 50. Vermont $15,664,834 707 $22,156 51. North Dakota $14,279,199 703 $20,311 Table by Social Catfish

The latest data which analyzed the numbers behind online scams — was released this year by the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and the Federal Trade Commission. Both sets of statistics were used in the development of this study.

Complaints And Losses Over The Last Five Years

YEAR SCAM COMPLAINTS SCAM LOSSES 2018 351,937 $2.7 Billion 2019 467,361 $3.5 Billion 2020 791,790 $4.2 Billion 2021 847,376 $6.9 Billion 2022 800,944 $10.3 Billion Table by Social Catfish

From 2018 to 2022, there have been 3.26 million complaints, totaling $27.6 billion dollars in losses over the five year period. 2022 saw nearly 50,000 less scam complains than the previous year. However, the total dollar amount lost due to online scams, skyrocketed to $10.3 billion from $6.9 billion in 2021. That’s a total increase of $3.4 billion lost by individuals to internet scams in just one year (those numbers only account for the people who were scammed and reported it).

From 2017 to 2022 — money lost to online scams by victims, age 20 and younger, grew nearly 2,500% over the last five years — compared to 805% for seniors. Internet scam victims under the age of 20 lost $8.2 million in 2017, compared to $210 million in 2022. According to the latest data, seniors remain the most victimized by online scams, losing $3.1 billion in 2022. However, the numbers show an increase of younger people falling victim to scammers.

To learn more, you can view the latest “State of Internet Scams” study, HERE.