MISSOURI — Both inmates and homeless dogs are getting a second chance at life through Missouri’s Puppies For Parole program.

“The dogs that go through the program are definitely more likely to be adopted. People love the idea of having a trained dog,” said Ellen Dowdy, Rescue One.

Rescue One, a southwest Missouri foster-based animal rescue, is contracted by the Missouri Department of Corrections to send animals to be trained by inmates at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri. It is the only rescue that sends animals there.

Both inmates and dogs have to qualify for the program. Inmates can’t have a history of sex crimes or animal abuse and they have to have a history of good behavior in prison. Inmates also have to maintain their good behavior to stay in the program and have the privilege of a dog living with them in their cell.

“They take a lot of classes and go through a lot of training before they are able to take a dog. They also do have some privileges by being in the program and having good behavior. One of which is that they get to have a dog living with them in their cell,” said Dowdy.

The dogs that go into the program must be homeless and have a need to work on their manners. They can’t be aggressive, bite, or guard inmates from correctional officers. All kinds of dogs with varying ages and temperaments are sent to prison for training.

“Typically what happens is that four or five dogs will graduate from the program at the same time. So we will get all of those back and send four or five more to replace them. Some of the handlers are very new so they can’t take the more difficult dogs to train. Some of the handlers have been doing it for many years and we know we can send some tough dogs to them and they will be able to train them and help them,” Dowdy explained.

The program for each dog varies but it’s typically six to eight weeks long. Then, the pooch will graduate with a Canine Good Citizen’s certificate.

“Our rescue loves this program. Not only does it benefit homeless animals that need a little extra something to get them adopted, but it also is an amazing help to the offenders in prison. They bond with the dogs and want what’s best for the dogs. I truly believe that they are getting a lot of rehabilitation by being in the program and helping homeless animals,” she said. “We definitely see a change in the dogs and we see a change in the inmates. They become leaders within the training group.”

Dowdy says the community benefits from the partnership for a number of reasons. It’s a free program that gets animals off the streets while also benefitting inmates by giving them purpose while they are incarcerated.

Rescue One has had 442 dogs go through the program. You can see graduates available for adoption here.