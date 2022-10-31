MISSOURI— Election day is now just one week away. Maybe the most controversial decision for Missouri voters – recreational marijuana. The question for Missouri Amendment 3 – vote yes to give more people access to marijuana or no to keep crime from spiking. Supporters and opponents are getting louder as election day gets closer.

“Legalizes The Adult Use of Marijuana. So that means that it’s for people over the age of 21, not for anyone under the age of 21. It does also retain several public safety provisions,” said John Payne, LegalMO2022.

A group called “Legal Missouri 2022” says that means it would still be illegal to drive under the influence and would also prohibit use in public. However, the slate would be wiped clean for many past marijuana convictions.

“It expunges the records automatically for people that have previous nonviolent marijuana offenses, with the exception of sales to minors. This automatic part of this expungement is very important because what will be what we’ve seen in other states that have passed expungement through a process where people have to apply and hire an attorney. It’s time-consuming very few people actually ended up doing it relative to how many people are eligible,” said Payne, LegalMO2022:

They add passage would raise tens of millions of dollars for healthcare for vets and drug addiction treatment. But the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says vote no, predicting serious consequences.

“With more drugs doesn’t just mean more drugs. It means more drug-related violence. And we’ve seen that in places like Colorado, in California, in Oregon, and other places in Colorado. For example, one out of every four traffic fatalities is now linked to marijuana,” said Eric Zahnd, Missouri Association Prosecuting Attorney.

They claim Amendment 3 would make it tough to prosecute those driving while high, harder than drunk driving cases. Also, that dealers giving or selling marijuana to middle schoolers wouldn’t be charged with a crime, but only face a fine of $100.

“Also if you legalize marijuana, what we’re going to see is an explosion not just of the cartels, dealing with marijuana, but dealing other hard drugs in our state. legal marijuana becomes a smokescreen for illegal drug cartels from both Mexico and believe it or not China,” said Zahnd.

Voters will decide Amendment 3 on November 8th.