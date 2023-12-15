(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Pet owners in Missouri may have started to panic about the mystery dog illness that’s spreading across the U.S. according to new search data.

The illness is a harmful respiratory infection that vets are referring to as “aCIRD,” or Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease. Respiratory illnesses in dogs are nothing new — many dog owners are familiar with kennel cough. But this recent dog virus that’s been rapidly circulating is different, with some dogs contracting pneumonia, according the team at MarketWatch Guides, who recently conducted a study regarding this mystery respiratory illness.

According to the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, the illness has now reached a total of 16 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Oregon.

Health officials say the mystery respiratory disease in canines likely started in Oregon. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August.

Now that it has officially spread to Illinois — the neighboring state of Missouri could soon be added to that list. But for now, health officials say there are no reported cases of the mystery illness in the Show-Me State.

“This particular illness is considered mysterious because we haven’t identified the cause yet. It could be a virus or bacteria, and it could be one we’re already familiar with or something new. We just don’t know enough yet, thus, the mystery,” said Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical professor at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine.

While all dogs can contract the disease, Teller says dogs that have underlying breathing conditions or are immunocompromised are at a higher risk of becoming severely ill from it.

Dr. Angela Beal, an Ohio-based doctor of veterinary medicine says there’s no clear consensus on how exactly aCIRD is spread, but it’s likely the same as human illnesses, through close contact and shared germs.

“Respiratory infections are typically spread through aerosolized droplets and secretions, so a dog can contract an illness by simply breathing the same air or touching noses with a sick dog,” said Dr. Beal.

MarketWatch Guides has some tips for Missouri pet owners that can help them keep calm and take action when it comes to the health of their canine.

Avoid unknown dogs — the more contacts your dog has, the higher the risk of running into an infected dog.

Avoid contact with sick dogs, particularly nose-to-nose contact.

Avoid communal water bowls and toys shared by multiple dogs.

Be mindful of sending your dog to a kennel.

Exercise caution when bringing your dog out in public for extended periods — for example: Dog-friendly restaurants and stores.

You can read the full report by MarketWatch Guides, HERE, regarding this new respiratory illness in dogs.