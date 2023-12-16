ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch could be dealing with a strike next year. On Saturday, teamsters authorized a plan to strike if A-B doesn’t negotiate a new contract agreement by the end of February.

Teamsters National Negotiating Committee announced Saturday that A-B teamsters nationwide voted 99% in support of a strike.

The union is hopeful for a new deal that improves wages, protects jobs, and secures stronger health care and benefits. A current contract deal that covers 5,000 teamsters across 12 A-B breweries nationwide is set to expire Feb. 29, 2024.

“Teamsters stand firm in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien via a news release.

“Our members’ labor, talent, and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work. … If Anheuser-Busch’s executives can’t get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets.”

The union says there haven’t been any arrangements made yet to negotiate a new deal.

Anheuser-Busch is headquartered in St. Louis, employs more than 4,500 people in the St. Louis region, and operates more than 120 facilities nationwide.