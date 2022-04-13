KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a middle school student who was stabbed reportedly by another student at school has died of his injuries.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday morning in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School. Police spokeswoman Donna Drake says another student, also a boy, was detained after the stabbing. Drake said the two students had some type of confrontation but the motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.

Police have not released the name of the child who died or the student arrested. The school teaches seventh and eighth grade students. The school was locked down briefly following discovery of the stabbing and classes canceled for the remainder of Tuesday, but school officials said classes would resume Wednesday.