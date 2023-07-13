OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a plane crash in Osage Beach.

According to a release from MSHP Troop F, the Osage Beach Police Department reached out to them to let them know that they had a report of a possible downed aircraft.

“The aircraft was located in the treeline at the old golf course between Rt KK and US 54,” according to the release.

According to a Facebook post from MSHP Troop F, the plane had three occupants each with serious injuries.

The Osage Beach Police Department reported that this was an ongoing investigation.

The MSHP is asking people to avoid the area.

