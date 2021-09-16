Photos: Thousands line interstates, highways to honor Marine Jared Schmitz

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Family, friends, and the St. Louis region said their final goodbyes to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville.

Earlier in the day, Governor Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff today in Schmitz’s honor.

“We owe a debt gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom,” the governor said.