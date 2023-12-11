SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s has officially opened in Springfield on Monday, Dec. 11.

Tons of people were braving the cold on Monday for the grand opening. People were waiting in line to get in the Buc-ee’s at 6 a.m.

Buc-ee’s employees gave out prizes and even the Buc-ee’s mascot was there hanging out with the crowd and cheering.

The store has aisles of food with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The beaver nuggets, Texas barbecue and homemade fudge are what the travel center is also known for.

Check out the video below as Buc-ee’s Pitmaster Randy Pauley gives OzarksFirst a look at preparing its famous barbecue.

The travel center is also known for having the cleanest bathrooms and of course there are 120 gas pumps available to use.