KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a semi truck struck and killed a woman along I-35 Monday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol around 3:30 a.m. a United States Postal Service semi truck was traveling southbound along the interstate when it struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway near Cambridge Circle.

The pedestrian, later identified as 30-year-old Jacqueline Kirwan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash temporarily shutdown a portion of the interstate for several hours Monday morning, before reopening to traffic just before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.