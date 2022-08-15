SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — State routes in three (3) southwest Missouri counties are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of August 22, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Here’s a look at the locations:

Aug. 22-23 – Lawrence County Route YY from Missouri Route 96 to Missouri Route 97 east of Avilla

Aug. 24 – Christian County Route MM from County Road 2130 (Rose Hill Road) to Missouri Route 14 west of Billings

Aug. 24-25 – Greene County Route PP from I-44 to Missouri Route 174 west of Republic

Aug. 29-30 – Greene County HH from County Road 54 to Route O east of Willard

Traffic Impacts:

MoDOT crews will be working during daytime hours (7 a.m.-4 p.m.), Monday-Thursday

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph where crews are working

Drivers can expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone

No signed detours

Drivers should find alternate routes around work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.