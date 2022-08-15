SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — State routes in three (3) southwest Missouri counties are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of August 22, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Here’s a look at the locations:
- Aug. 22-23 – Lawrence County Route YY from Missouri Route 96 to Missouri Route 97 east of Avilla
- Aug. 24 – Christian County Route MM from County Road 2130 (Rose Hill Road) to Missouri Route 14 west of Billings
- Aug. 24-25 – Greene County Route PP from I-44 to Missouri Route 174 west of Republic
- Aug. 29-30 – Greene County HH from County Road 54 to Route O east of Willard
Traffic Impacts:
- MoDOT crews will be working during daytime hours (7 a.m.-4 p.m.), Monday-Thursday
- Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph where crews are working
- Drivers can expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone
- Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone
- No signed detours
- Drivers should find alternate routes around work zones
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.