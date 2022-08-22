JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling for a special session of the General Assembly to take up the issue of using the state’s surplus for a tax cut.

The plan would reduce the individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, increase the standard deduction by $2,000 and $4,000 for single and joint filers, and simplify the state tax code by eliminating the bottom tax bracket.

“We can afford to give the people of Missouri the largest tax cut in our state’s history, which means money and everyday people’s pockets,” Parson said previously. “If you draw a paycheck, you’re going to benefit from this tax cut.”

According to the proposal, every Missourian would not be taxed on their first $16,000 in earnings. Married joint filers would not be taxed on their first $32,000 in earnings. The changes to the tax code and rate would cost the state an estimated $700 million.

When Missouri started the new fiscal year, it posted a record surplus of $4.9 billion.

The governor said he’s already met with both Republicans and Democrats about the plan and said the special session will be a good test to see if lawmakers can get along and move forward.

“My team and I have been working with our colleagues in the General Assembly and agriculture partners to formulate a plan to adequately extend our critical agriculture tax credit programs and pass the largest income tax cut in state history,” he said.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) says the governor’s plan is a short-sighted ploy to use the surplus “as cover for a permanent loss of revenue that will put the Missouri government back into the financial hole it just climbed out of.”

Quade chastised the governor for previously vetoing a $500 million tax rebate (HB 1720) already passed by the state legislature following months of negotiation.

Parson’s plan calls for the creation of tax credit programs for retailers of higher ethanol blend fuels and biodiesel, in-state biodiesel producers, establishing or improving urban farm operations, and creating the Specialty Agricultural Crops Act. Tax credits would be extended for meat processing facility improvements, transportation of agricultural goods, and an exemption for certain vehicles from state and local sales and use taxes.

The creation or extension of the aforementioned agriculture programs would last six years, according to the governor.

The special session will start on Tuesday, September 6 at 12 p.m. inside the Missouri Capitol.