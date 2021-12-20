Oracle buys North Kansas City-based Cerner in $28.3B dollar deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oracle Corporation announced it acquired Cerner for roughly $30 billion, or $95 per share. The sale still needs to be approved by regulators and is expected to close in 2022.

Cerner is Kansas City’s largest employer. It was founded in 1979 and grew to employ nearly 30,000 employees around the world, including more than 13,000 people in the Kansas City area.

Cerner developed digital information systems used by hospitals and health systems. The company said their programs allow doctors and hospitals to provide better care to patients and better information to communities.

“Cerner has been a leader in helping digitize medical care and now it’s time to realize the real promise of that work with the care delivery tools that get information to the right caregivers at the right time,” David Feinberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cerner, said. “Joining Oracle as a dedicated Industry Business Unit provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our work modernizing electronic health records, improving the caregiver experience, and enabling more connected, high-quality and efficient patient care.”

Oracle said the acquisition will allow it to expand Cerner’s products into even more healthcare facilities around the world, improving care for everyone.

“Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes,” Larry Ellison, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle, said.

Cerner said Oracle is committed to keeping and growing the company in the Kansas City area and other cities around the globe.

Earlier this year Cerner sold three office properties in the Kansas City metro. All told, Cerner anticipates reducing its metro-area office footprint by 15%, or just over 1 million of the 6.5 million square feet it owned before listing two properties through Colliers International earlier this year.