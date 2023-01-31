Artist rendering of the new, single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, set to open in February 2023.

The new terminal will officially open at the end of February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during an event held in the terminal on Monday afternoon (1/30).

The new terminal will officially open up on February 28th, 2023. Airport officials and Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas made the announcement in the new terminal. Airport officials said flights will be coming in and out of Kansas City on the Tuesday the new terminal opens.

Construction on the new airport terminal project began in March 2019. The $1.5 billion terminal has 40 gates (with the ability to expand up to 50 gates in the future). The new terminal includes a large parking structure with 6,200 spaces and a completely redesigned interior for those flying in or out of KCI. Also set to open in the new terminal are 50 different restaurants and shops, with 80% of the concession options coming from Kansas City based companies.

The airport itself will be split into two separate concourses, with a large bridge connecting the two sides. Two different levels will split the arrivals and departures. The new terminal will also have information desks, a rentable conference room, and a meditation room — all a first for the airport.

Passengers flying out of KCI will check in at one of the 16 TSA (Transportation Security Administration) security checkpoints, which airport officials said will be faster than the current check-in process.

